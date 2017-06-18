Stock image
Beaufort News

June 18, 2017 5:27 PM

A Burton burglary left important things missing — one irreplaceable

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Several things — one irreplaceable — were stolen from a County Shed Road home in Burton on Friday.

A dog, a 9 mm pistol, a 50-inch smart TV and a PlayStation 4 were taken between about 8 a.m. and nearly 9 p.m. according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Excluding the dog, the items were worth approximately $1,550.

The victim told deputies he leaves his dog in the house when he’s not home and closes all of the bedroom doors, according to the report. When he returned, the doors were all open and his dog was gone. The report did not include any description of the dog that was reported missing.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

