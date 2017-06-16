Sheriff’s Office: Man speeds away from a deputy, who later finds him injured in a ditch

A man sped away from a deputy early Friday morning on St. Helena Island before apparently crashing his car and being found injured in a ditch, according to a Beaufort CountySheriff’s Office report.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a black Chevrolet Impala turn onto Sea Island Parkway and into the median before crossing back over into the grass on the roadside, the deputy’s report said. The officer pulled out behind the car and began following when the Impala turned quickly onto Tom Fripp Road and sped off at 85 mph in a 45 mph zone.
When the deputy caught up, the Impala was damaged in the middle of the roadway and the man injured in a nearby ditch. Before being taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, he told the deputy he drank three beers before getting behind the wheel, according to the report.
S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
