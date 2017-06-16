Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

June 16, 2017 2:06 PM

‘It can be the most intense minute-and-a-half of your life’: 22 teams will fight cancer at Beaufort Dragonboat race

By Jay Karr

Get ready Beaufort, Dragonboat Race Day will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The event, held in the waters of the Beaufort River along the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park seawall, is held to raise funds to support Dragonboat Beaufort’s cancer survivor outreach program, said race co-director Greg Rawls.

Get your dragonboat race face on: an overview of Dragonboat Race Day Beaufort

In this video, race co-director Greg Rawls gives particpants and spectators a sense of what they can expect.

Jay Karr Staff video

This year, 22 teams -- some manned by cancer survivors -- are expected to run 20 races. A team consists of 20 paddlers and a colorfully costumed drummer setting the rowing pace. A professional steerer keeps the boats on course.

Here, Rawls talks more about the role the drummers play in the race.

Dragonboat drummers wear colorful costumes while setting the pace

Dragonboat Beaufort's Greg Rawls describes the important role of the drummers in Dragonboat Race Day.

Jay Karr Staff video

The races are 250 meters long and take about a minute-and-a-half. “Everybody thinks that’s nothing,” said Rawls, “but it can be the most intense minute-and-a-half of your life because the competition is going and you’re competing against three other boats ... it’s pretty heated there out on the water.”

Dragonboat racing started in China, and the boats traditionally feature decorative dragon heads at the bow. Dragonboats caught on in America in the 1990’s as a cancer survivor therapy.

On the origins of dragonboat racing

Dragonboat Beaufort's Greg Rawls talks about dragonboat racing's roots in ancient China.

Jay Karr Staff video

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos