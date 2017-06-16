‘It can be the most intense minute-and-a-half of your life’: 22 teams will fight cancer at Beaufort Dragonboat race

Get ready Beaufort, Dragonboat Race Day will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The event, held in the waters of the Beaufort River along the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park seawall, is held to raise funds to support Dragonboat Beaufort’s cancer survivor outreach program, said race co-director Greg Rawls.
This year, 22 teams -- some manned by cancer survivors -- are expected to run 20 races. A team consists of 20 paddlers and a colorfully costumed drummer setting the rowing pace. A professional steerer keeps the boats on course.
Here, Rawls talks more about the role the drummers play in the race.
The races are 250 meters long and take about a minute-and-a-half. “Everybody thinks that’s nothing,” said Rawls, “but it can be the most intense minute-and-a-half of your life because the competition is going and you’re competing against three other boats ... it’s pretty heated there out on the water.”
Dragonboat racing started in China, and the boats traditionally feature decorative dragon heads at the bow. Dragonboats caught on in America in the 1990’s as a cancer survivor therapy.
