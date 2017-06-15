Beaufort Police Department
Beaufort Police Department

Beaufort News

June 15, 2017 5:00 PM

Missing Lady’s Island man last seen in Beaufort

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Lady’s Island man last seen in Beaufort has been reported missing.

Sergio Valentino McGowan, 27, was last seen on Tuesday at Beaufort General Store on Boundary Street, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.

McGowan is described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound black man with black hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jeans, a hat and Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Raley at 843-322-7914 or call the police tip line anonymously at 843-322-7938.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds
Beaufort community pays its respects at indigent Vietnam veteran's funeral 1:04

Beaufort community pays its respects at indigent Vietnam veteran's funeral
How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:59

How to protect your pet from the dog flu

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos