Missing Lady’s Island man last seen in Beaufort

A Lady’s Island man last seen in Beaufort has been reported missing.
Sergio Valentino McGowan, 27, was last seen on Tuesday at Beaufort General Store on Boundary Street, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
McGowan is described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound black man with black hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jeans, a hat and Nike Air Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Raley at 843-322-7914 or call the police tip line anonymously at 843-322-7938.
