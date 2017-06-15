16 windows and a door stolen from a home construction site on Lady’s Island

Over $3,000 worth of windows were stolen from a Lady’s Island construction site over the weekend.
A sliding glass door and 16 3-foot by 6-foot windows were stolen from a home under construction on Blue Moon Lane in the Oyster Bluff subdivision between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The objects had been left in the garage area of the site, which was open over the weekend.
The items are worth about $3,400 in total.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
