Beaufort man faces weapons charge after Burton traffic stop

A 26-year-old Beaufort man was arrested on a weapons charge following a Burton traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday.
Darell Waring faces a felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm after a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found a pistol in his vehicle during the stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy reportedly clocked Waring at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone on Joe Frazier Road and pulled him over on Broad River Boulevard, according to the report. After seeing a “large black pistol magazine” in the car and smelling marijuana, the deputy detained Waring and searched the car, according to the report.
A black .380-caliber pistol and an extended magazine with 14 rounds were found in the vehicle that had been reported stolen from Beaufort in 2016, according to the report.
Thursday afternoon, Waring was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at $10,615, including an additional citation for simple possession of marijuana, according to online records.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments