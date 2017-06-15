Burton crash at US 21 intersection send 2 to hospital

A two-vehicle crash at a Trask Parkway intersection in Burton sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
A car and a pickup collided at the Poppy Hill Road intersection shortly after 10 a.m., according to the release. Two people sustained apparent non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Traffic was delayed on Trask Parkway for over an hour while the scene was cleared, according to the release.
The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments