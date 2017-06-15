Search suspended in Jasper County for escaped Georgia prisoners

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for a pair of Georgia escaped prisoners just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“After in depth search and interviews with the original callers, it has been determined that the subjects were more than likely not the subjects wanted out of Georgia,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The person who reported the sighting told law enforcement they believe they saw Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose — suspected in the slaying of two prison guards — wearing camouflage pants and black shirts near Exit 18 off I-95 near the Switzerland area. Rowe and Dubose escaped from the Georgia Department of Corrections on Tuesday after as a prison bus was hijacked on Ga. 16 near Hancock County. Two corrections officers were killed during the incident.
“We are asking citizens in this area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office had written on its Facebook page around 1 p.m. “They are believed to be armed and dangerous and, if sighted, should not be approached.”
Multiple agencies responded to the area to investigate the report.
Rowe is a white male in his 40s, who is 6-feet-1-inch tall, has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs around 180 pounds. He was serving time at Baldwin State Prison for armed robbery in Bibb County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
Dubose is a white male, about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was serving time at Baldwin State Prison for armed robbery in Elbert County.
The pair allegedly stole a white 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck with the Georgia plate BCX5372. The truck has left and right side chrome tool boxes, and there is damage to the right rear fender.
Anyone with information about Rowe and Dubose may call 911, the Atlanta FBI office at 404-679-9000 or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 704-485-8557.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
