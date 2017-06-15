A U.S. Marine Corps recruit takes aim March 6, 2017, on the rifle range at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.
Beaufort News

Going boating near Parris Island next week? You’ll need to read this

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

June 15, 2017 1:15 PM

Local waterways in the Beaufort area will soon close temporarily as Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island conducts an extended live-fire exercise.

The exercise will close Archers Creek, Edding Creek and Ribbon Creek to boat traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, June 19, to approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, according to a Marine Corps news release.

For questions regarding firing times and waterway closures, contact the depot’s Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

