Going boating near Parris Island next week? You’ll need to read this

Local waterways in the Beaufort area will soon close temporarily as Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island conducts an extended live-fire exercise.
The exercise will close Archers Creek, Edding Creek and Ribbon Creek to boat traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, June 19, to approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, according to a Marine Corps news release.
For questions regarding firing times and waterway closures, contact the depot’s Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments