Broad River Bridge traffic delayed after SUV, mowing tractor collide

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident involving a mowing tractor and an SUV Thursday morning on the Broad River Bridge, according to the Burton Fire District.
The incident caused a one-hour back-up on the bridge for morning commuters just after 7:30 a.m.
As of 10:20 a.m., all lanes were open and moving.
According to the fire district, a passenger vehicle collided with a tractor towing a commercial mower.
The female SUV driver was treated by Burton firefighters and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
Traffic was delayed for approximately an hour, a fire district release said.
The fire district has responded to over 150 motor vehicle accidents so far in 2017. Almost 40 of those accidents were on Robert Smalls Parkway and three were on the Broad River Bridge.
