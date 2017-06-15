Want to see what scientists are doing for Beaufort County’s wildlife? Watch this show

A new episode of “Coastal Kingdom,” Beaufort County Channel's nature series, will air at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The episode will feature the work of scientists doing research to help preserve and protect local wildlife, according to a county news release.
The show is hosted by naturalist and educator Tony Mills of Spring Island, and is a production partnership between the Lowcountry Institute and the County Channel, the release said.
Watch the County Channel live on Comcast channel 2, Hargray channels 9 and 113, and Spectrum channel 63. Viewers can also watch programming online at www.bcgov.net.
For more information, contact Beaufort County’s broadcast services manager Scott Grooms at 843-255-2036.
