Beaufort News

June 15, 2017 9:43 AM

Want to see what scientists are doing for Beaufort County’s wildlife? Watch this show

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

A new episode of “Coastal Kingdom,” Beaufort County Channel's nature series, will air at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The episode will feature the work of scientists doing research to help preserve and protect local wildlife, according to a county news release.

The show is hosted by naturalist and educator Tony Mills of Spring Island, and is a production partnership between the Lowcountry Institute and the County Channel, the release said.

Watch the County Channel live on Comcast channel 2, Hargray channels 9 and 113, and Spectrum channel 63. Viewers can also watch programming online at www.bcgov.net.

For more information, contact Beaufort County’s broadcast services manager Scott Grooms at 843-255-2036.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds
How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:59

How to protect your pet from the dog flu
A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island 0:36

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos