June 14, 2017 6:53 PM

2-car Burton crash ends in ditch; 1 taken to hospital

By Joan McDonough

A two-car accident on Robert Smalls Parkway in Burton left one car in a ditch and another partially off the road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash, about half a mile from the Savannah Highway intersection, sent one person to the hospital, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The person was “treated for minor injuries and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.”

Two lanes were shut down for about 20 minutes while the scene was cleared, according to the release.

