Live in Port Royal? Here’s how your tax bill might change

Port Royal residents could see a small bump in their tax bill with the town’s next budget.
The town plans to increase the property tax rate by about 2.8 percent for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. That means a full-time resident of a $200,000 home would pay an extra $16.
The Town Council could approve the $6.094 million budget for fiscal 2018 with a final vote Wednesday night.
The budget includes $250,000 to operate the town’s public shrimp dock, a final payment to Burton Fire District before its contract ends at the end of the year, and six months of operational costs for a new fire station planned on Robert Smalls Parkway.
In addition to the tax hike, the town plans to raise its stormwater fee by $10 — from $50 to $60 — to help pay for a major overhaul of its Cypress Wetlands. The increase would be the first for the town since the fee was implemented.
That proposal will also be voted on Wednesday.
The wetlands collect the majority of the town’s rain runoff and are a sanctuary for a variety of birds, alligators, snakes and turtles. The project would deepen the open water, clear islands of invasive plants and better protect nesting birds from predators.
Restoring the wetlands would cost an estimated $350,000. That could be paid via $118,000 in existing stormwater money, a $100,000 federal grant, and $132,000 raised by two budget cycles of the proposed stormwater rate increase, town engineer Tony Maglione said.
“We’ve been told we have a good shot (at the grant), but you’ll never know until you’re awarded that,” councilman Jerry Ashmore said.
The grant applications and permitting are underway. Competition for the grant will likely take place during the winter, and Port Royal could know by February whether the project is a go.
The best case is for the project to begin in late spring or early summer of 2018, Maglione said. Without the grant, the town would have to wait for more money from the extra stormwater fees.
Future drainage projects and regulatory requirements mean the fee increase will probably remain in place after the wetlands project funded, Maglione said. The town has the lowest stormwater rate in the county.
“Other things are coming,” Maglione said. “These systems aren’t getting any younger.”
