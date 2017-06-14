A steel plate covers a sinkhole on Boundary Street in July 2016. The road is expected to be repaired this weekend, June 17 and 18, 2017.
Beaufort News

June 14, 2017 9:14 AM

This Boundary Street headache could go away soon

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

At least one headache for Boundary Street drivers will be gone soon.

A sinkhole on Boundary near the intersection of Marsh Road is expected to be repaired this weekend, Beaufort city manager Bill Prokop said. The hole opened in July 2016 on the south side of the road near the marsh and has been covered with a steel plate.

Work is expected to include replacing about 40 feet of pipe under the road, and installing a new sidewalk, curb, gutter and new manhole cover, the city said in a news release last year.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is responsible for the repair.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

