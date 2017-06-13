Initial autopsy results, thanks from the family, and a way to help following Ohio teen’s death off Fripp Island

A preliminary autopsy report found that a 16-year-old Ohio boy whose body was recovered Monday from the Atlantic Ocean off Fripp Island died of an accidental drowning, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin “Eric” Clark, of Worthington, Ohio, who was visiting the island with his high school basketball team, disappeared in about 7-foot-deep water while swimming Sunday afternoon, officials said. His body was recovered Monday after an extensive search. An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Several teens swimming with Clark at the time of his disappearance told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office they believe he was caught in an undertow. All other swimmers were accounted for, authorities said.

On Tuesday, one of Clark’s siblings, Kyla Clark, expressed gratitude to Fripp Island Security and the Fripp Island family who opened their home to her family. She said family members also wished to specifically thank personnel with the Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue, and S.C. Department of Natural Resources who were out in the water when the boy’s body was found.

“We can’t thank them enough,” she said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Fripp Island Security, the Fripp Island Fire Department and Fripp Island Sea Rescue also assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family, called the Eric Clark Memorial Fund, to assist with expenses. The online fund was established Monday, and by about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, it had been shared over 1,500 times, and nearly 300 people had collectively pledged over $17,000. Clark’s family confirmed the fund was created with their permission.