Owner: Bad weather, declining local interest forcing longtime Beaufort County farm to close

Urbie West was raised turning the soil on his family’s land — first farmed in the Seabrook community by his great-great-grandfather in 1884.
While the profit of shipping produce up north dwindled long ago, causing the original farm to close in 1994, West saw a glimmer of hope in the farming lifestyle about eight years ago when he opened Rest Park Farms-Pinckney’s Produce.
In an emotional defeat, West said Tuesday the farm would be closing yet again. He said multiple bad crop years coupled with a declining interest in local produce have made it impossible to continue.
The business operated as a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm. CSA members purchased a “share” of vegetables produced each season by the farm.
West said he saw the program as way to jump on the local food bandwagon.
“The local craze was booming,” he said, adding the trend helped the business that he was running with his son, Ashby, quickly grow.
But he said his luck changed after several recent years of bad weather. In 2015, floods caused the farm to lose all of its crops.
“We went from 600 customers to down to 150 customers,” he recalled.
Then there was a drought, followed by Hurricane Matthew last year.
“You have everything against you as a farmer,” West said.
He also said he couldn’t compete against big-box stores, noting, “It is hard when a produce can be picked in another country and shipped in, and we can’t beat the price.”
While the community has been supportive, the interest for local produce seems to be decreasing, West said. The farm will continue through this harvest, with plans to close in July, he said.
“I am starting to look for another job now,” he said.
Even though his farm is closing, West said he hopes the community will continue seeking out local options.
“Shop local,” he said. “Know your farmer. Ask them questions.”
