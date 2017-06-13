A Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity home built in Mint Farm in 2015. The city of Beaufort plans to give the organization a city-owned lot to build affordable housing on Mossy Oaks Road.
Beaufort News

June 13, 2017 9:39 AM

Looking for a cheaper place to live in Beaufort? Here is what the city is planning

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort is taking steps to address a common complaint.

The city plans to dedicate some of its extra property to be developed by local organizations as affordable housing.

A vacant lot at 410 Ribaut Road will be transferred to the Beaufort Housing Authority on the condition it becomes low-cost, workforce housing. A lot at 2521 Mossy Oaks Road currently used as a playground would be transferred to Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity.

The proposals will be voted on by the City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Council members listed affordable housing as one of their priorities from a planning retreat earlier this year.

The city had listed the properties for sale along with numerous others, including the former Mossy Oaks Road fire station adjacent to the playground.

The public effort comes amid a couple of private projects aimed at developing lower-cost apartments.

Developer 303 Associates hopes to woo college students with a 27-unit project on Boundary Street. Another 60 apartments are planned as workforce housing at Pine Court and Ribaut Road.

This story will be updated.

2521 Mossy Oaks Road

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

  Comments  

