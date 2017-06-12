St. Helena Island mom heard a ‘boom’ and got the kids out

A Ball Park Road mobile home on St. Helena Island caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving a family without a home for now.
The mother and her two children got safely out of the house after the mother heard “a boom” coming from the bathroom down the hall around 5:30 p.m., Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said Monday night. The three went next door to call 911.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out of the bathroom while the woman’s uncle sprayed water into the bathroom window, Harris said. The home had “extensive fire damage” in the bathroom and hallway and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
No one was injured, and the American Red Cross has been notified.
