Burton woman goes out to meet home intruder with her firearm

A Burton woman took her safety into her own hands when she went out to meet a home intruder with her firearm.
Around 11:30 p.m. June 1, a Landon Way resident who was home alone woke up to her dogs barking and saw the light was on in her daughter’s room, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report made available on Monday. She came out of her bedroom, gun in hand, just in time to see a figure run from the house. She immediately called 911.
Deputies didn’t find any signs of forced entry to the home, but the woman said she wasn’t positive if all of the windows and doors had been shut and locked at the time, according to the report.
A neighbor was able to capture video of a white male running past his home around the same time and another neighbor noted seeing a white male, approximately 5-foot 8-inches tall walking around the neighborhood approximately 20 to 30 minutes earlier, according to the report. No other description was available in the report, and the video quality was not enough to identify a suspect.
A Sheriff’s Office tracking dog followed a trail out to Landon Lane, toward Joe Frazier Road, which seemed to end near fresh tire tracks in a patch of grass, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments