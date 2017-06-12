Confused elderly man rescued after straying back inside Beaufort house fire

A fire broke out in a McTeer Drive home in Beaufort on Sunday night, and a confused elderly resident went back into the burning house.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department responded just before 8 p.m. to find the fire had started in the living room, according to a department news release. A 24-hour caregiver for the two elderly residents heard the smoke alarm go off and initially got both outside to safety.
One of the residents went back into the house, “disoriented and unaware of the situation,” according to the release. Lt. Ross Vezin saw the man inside the house — with flames behind him — through an open back door and went in to get him out.
“It was a close call,” Vezin said. “I didn’t even think about it. It was clear the resident was confused and disorientated, and I was able to quickly go in, grab ahold of him and get him to safety.”
The man was treated by Beaufort County EMS on scene for smoke inhalation and was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital as a precaution, according to the release. No one else was injured.
The flames were contained to a small portion of the living room, but there was some smoke damage throughout the home, according to the release.
“Everything came together like it should,” Battalion Chief Robinson said after the fire. “... Ultimately, everyone survived and the home sustained only minimal damage. I am proud of these firefighters, they know their job well and performed it flawlessly tonight.”
Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS and Beaufort Police Department all responded to help with the fire, according to the release.
Beaufort and Port Royal residents who need help with smoke detectors can contact the fire department at 843-525-7055.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
