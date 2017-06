Ohio teen's body recovered, Fripp Island community opens its arms to family

Kate Hines, Fripp Island Property Owners Association general manager, said on Monday that the search for Ohio teenager Eric Clark has turned to recovery and how Fripp homeowners, consumed by this tragedy, are offering to open their homes to the Clark family as they come to wait for closure. At 1:30 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that Clark's body had been recovered by a multi-agency search effort.