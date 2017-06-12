A Beaufort bar is fighting to keep its liquor license. A decision might take awhile

A Beaufort bar fighting to keep its liquor license might have to wait until late summer for a decision.
Hemingway’s Bistro learned in January its liquor license renewal application has been protested by nearby resident and Beaufort attorney John North. A protest automatically blocks license renewal and requires the business to appeal.
A required hearing in Administrative Law Court is expected some time in August, Hemingway’s owner Andina Foster said this week. She had initially expected the proceeding in May.
Hemingway’s has been operating under a temporary license. The small bar and restaurant opening into Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Bay Street includes outdoor seating, and serves food and drinks, including popular $1 Jell-O shots.
North, in filing the protest, said Hemingway’s was “detrimental to nearby residents and not conducive to the general welfare of the community,” and knowingly creates a public nuisance, according to a copy of the form Foster provided. North also cited a list of alcohol-related violations, including over-serving, open-container violations and allowing “lewd and lascivious activities.”
North declined to discuss the protested application in February. An attempt to reach him Monday was unsuccessful.
Hemingway’s owners have said being blocked from serving alcohol would be detrimental to business. An online petition started earlier this year supporting the license renewal has received 1,405 signatures.
