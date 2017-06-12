This NFL player will return to Beaufort in July. Here are the details

Ron Parker is coming back.
Parker, a safety with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and former Beaufort High School standout, will play host to a free football camp July 7 and 8 at the high school.
The camp July 7 will go from 10 a.m. until noon and include a motivational speaker. Parker will lead drills and activities from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on July 8.
The camp is open to those in grades 3-12. Participants must register and fill out a waiver at www.ronparker38.com.
Registration closes June 20.
register for this year's camp!! fill out the waiver that can be found on the website! Online registration will be closed June 20! #843SC pic.twitter.com/7uYmgb5WjJ— Ron Parker (@ghost_0836) June 2, 2017
