The Worthington School District superintendent posted a blog online responding to 16-year-old Eric Clark going missing near Fripp Island.
The Worthington School District superintendent posted a blog online responding to 16-year-old Eric Clark going missing near Fripp Island. Worthington School District Screengrab
The Worthington School District superintendent posted a blog online responding to 16-year-old Eric Clark going missing near Fripp Island. Worthington School District Screengrab

Beaufort News

June 12, 2017 11:23 AM

Ohio community comes together online as search efforts continue for teen missing off of Fripp Island

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

Related stories from The Island Packet

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds
Teams off Fripp Island continue search Monday for missing Ohio teen 0:36

Teams off Fripp Island continue search Monday for missing Ohio teen
Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos