Man gets home from a fishing trip, and someone steals his gun

A Burton dad came home from a fishing trip with his kids only to have his phone and pistol stolen from his car.
After unloading the kids and the car from their trip to Myrtle Beach around 1:45 a.m., the Broad River Boulevard resident went inside to shower before coming back out to collect his phone, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. About 30 minutes later, the man’s smartphone and .45-caliber pistol in the glove box were gone.
The phone is worth about $260 while the pistol was estimated at about $500, according to the report. The car was unlocked at the time, so there were no signs of forced entry. A responding deputy took DNA swabs from the scene.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
