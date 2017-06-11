A motorcycle crash ended in serious injuries Friday night in Burton.
A motorcycle crash ended in serious injuries Friday night in Burton. Burton Fire District
A motorcycle crash ended in serious injuries Friday night in Burton. Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

June 11, 2017 4:10 PM

Man seriously injured in Burton motorcycle crash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A motorcycle crash on Parker Drive in Burton left one man with serious injuries Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 302 Parker Drive, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The motorcyclist was on the ground when firefighters arrived and suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

One lane was closed for about 30 minutes while the man was treated and the road was cleared, according to the release. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds
Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds
0:53

"This is a risk," Beaufort school board member asks for stricter policy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos