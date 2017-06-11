Man seriously injured in Burton motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash on Parker Drive in Burton left one man with serious injuries Friday night.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 302 Parker Drive, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The motorcyclist was on the ground when firefighters arrived and suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries.”
One lane was closed for about 30 minutes while the man was treated and the road was cleared, according to the release. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
