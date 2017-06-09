submitted photo
submitted photo

Beaufort News

June 09, 2017 2:06 PM

Love laser tag? Don’t miss this grand opening in Beaufort

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Love House Ministries’ Community Bowling Center in Beaufort is planning a laser tag bash on June 24.

Attendees of a grand opening for the business’ new laser tag arena will receive a free game from noon to 3 p.m.

The center, on Ribaut Road, built a 1,800-square foot expansion to house the arena. The expansion is part of other renovations completed, this past year including a new bowling scoring system, Love House senior pastor Randy Roberts said Friday.

The laser tag arena will share the same hours as the bowling center. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. The business is closed Sundays.

Laser tag games will cost $6 per person per game.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops? 0:43

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?
Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool! 0:37

Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool!
Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day 1:01

Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos