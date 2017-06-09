Live in Laurel Bay? Expect groundwater testing to continue there next week

Testing will resume next week at homes in Laurel Bay military housing amid an ongoing probe of whether conditions there could have contributed to cancer cases in Marine families.
Groundwater sampling will be conducted at 27 properties starting Monday and continuing through June 23, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort announced Thursday. Monitoring well gauging is scheduled for 67 properties on Monday and Tuesday.
Navy health officials have been probing whether Marine families in northern Beaufort County could be exposed to harmful agents after concerns were raised my families of children who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Amanda Whatley, whose husband is a U.S. Marine previously stationed at Parris Island, posted a YouTube video in January describing the leukemia diagnosis of her daughter, Katie. She was diagnosed in 2015, after the family lived in the Laurel Bay community near Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from 2007 until 2010.
She said at the time the number of known cancer cases of children connected to Laurel Bay had grown to 13.
Air station officials have said nothing has been found to link the 1,100 homes in Laurel Bay to cancer cases.
More than 400 permanent and temporary monitoring wells have been installed at various home sites to sample groundwater where leaked oil was found in the soil. The final 43 wells were installed this spring.
Heating oil tanks were used to heat homes at the base housing from the 1950s through the 1980s. The 1,251 buried tanks have all been removed as of 2015, the air station said.
MCAS Beaufort set up an informational website to update Marines and families on the progress of the ongoing probe.
