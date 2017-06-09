More Videos

  "This is a risk," Beaufort school board member asks for stricter policy

    At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, school board member Joseph Dunkle requests that the school district adopt a stricter policy on shoes to reduce the liability for the district.

At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, school board member Joseph Dunkle requests that the school district adopt a stricter policy on shoes to reduce the liability for the district. Beaufort County Channel
Beaufort News

No sandals for teachers? Beaufort County school board revises employee shoe policy

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

June 09, 2017 4:22 PM

Correction: This story was corrected June 12 to reflect that the Beaufort County Board of Education reviewed the revisions to the district’s employee dress code and can offer input. However, the board does not approve or vote on administrative regulations.

Is the Beaufort County School District saying “sayonara” to sandals?

An update to the district’s employee dress code, as reviewed by the Beaufort County Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting, has removed “open-toe” shoes from the list of acceptable footwear.

The new language doesn’t specify whether open-toe shoes, such as sandals, are — or aren’t — allowed.

The revised policy reads, “Shoes worn may be casual, business, boat shoes, sport shoes, heels or flats. Employees are to wear footwear suitable for walking on multiple surfaces during the workday and suitable for their specific job functions and responsibilities.”

Whether an employee can wear sandals depends on his or her job.

“The requirements for an (Advanced Placement) calculus teacher are different than a P.E. teacher,” district spokesman Jim Foster said.

Questions about an employee’s footwear will go to the principal or supervisor of that employee, he said.

The school board can offer input on administrative regulations, but ultimately the changes are up to the superintendent and his staff.

Board member Joseph Dunkle requested the district have a stronger footwear policy to reduce the district’s insurance liability for workplace accidents.

“We don’t work in London; we don’t work in Paris.” Dunkle said. “We’re not the fashion industry. We are a government agency.”

The leading cause of employee injuries in the district, in terms of both frequency and severity, is in the category of slips, trips and falls, Foster said.

Board member Earl Campbell said to let the teachers do what they’re paid to do.

“If they’re performing the job they were hired to do, then leave them alone,” he said.

Dunkle challenged Campbell’s argument.

“Right, teachers are there to teach,” Dunkle said. “It’s not a fashion show.”

Education is a female-dominated field, and some female educators don’t have closed-toe shoes in their closets, Superintendent Jeff Moss said at the Tuesday meeting.

The previous version of the employee dress code, which distinguished appropriate footwear based on gender, allowed women, but not men, to wear open-toe shoes. The new dress code eliminates references to gender.

The discussion ended with board member Geri Kinton requesting the board receive additional material on workplace accidents.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

Here’s the footwear policies for other coastal school districts:

▪  Horry County Public Schools: No running shoes or flip-flops are allowed

▪  Charleston County School District: prohibits “flip-flop or beach-style (soft-bottom) shoes”

