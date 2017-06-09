The Whitehall property on Lady’s Island in January 2016.
The Whitehall property on Lady’s Island in January 2016. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
The Whitehall property on Lady’s Island in January 2016. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

June 09, 2017 8:26 AM

What does the future hold for these 20 acres on Lady’s Island?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Lady’s Island residents who want to learn more about the impending development of a prime piece of the community’s real estate will have a chance this month.

Whitehall, about 20 acres off Sea Island Parkway just across the Beaufort River from downtown Beaufort, is expected to sell to a new development group later this year. Lady’s Island residents can meet at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at the Carteret Street United Methodist Church to hear about plans for the property.

Representatives from Sea Island Corridor Coalition, Coastal Conservation League and the Beaufort planning department have been invited to attend.

Early plans from the development group had indicated a mix of residential and retail development, including a restaurant and hotel, according to a news release about the meeting.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops? 0:43

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?
Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool! 0:37

Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool!
Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day 1:01

Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos