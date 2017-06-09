Gov. Henry McMaster will speak in Beaufort on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
SC Gov. Henry McMaster plans Beaufort visit this month. Here’s what he’ll talk about

By Stephen Fastenau

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will talk business during a visit to Beaufort this month.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the luncheon at which McMasters will speak at noon June 21 at the Beaufort Holiday Inn and Suites on Boundary Street.

McMaster will talk about the business climate in the state and hold a question-and-answer session with business owners, according to a chamber news release.

Cost is $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-members and includes lunch. Those who want to attend should register by June 15 at www.beaufortchamber.org.

For information and to reserve a sponsored table, email Carolyn Rennix at carolyn@beaufortchamber.org.

