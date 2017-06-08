If you were planning to swim at Hunting Island, you might need to adjust your plans

Swimmers are temporarily discouraged from entering the water at the North Beach section of Hunting Island State Park.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a temporary swimming advisory within 200 feet of the North Beach access on either side, according to a DHEC news release. The advisory began Thursday.
“The reason for the advisory is stormwater being pumped onto the beach to relieve flooding of roads in the park,” said David Payne of DHEC’s Environmental Quality Control office. “High bacterial levels have been detected in this section of the beach and swimming is not advised until bacterial levels return to normal.”
The advisory will be in place “at least until the pumping is finished,” which could happen early next week, according to the release. It’s still safe to “wade, collect shells and fish” within that area.
“To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water,” Payne said. “People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water.”
For more information, call DHEC’s Lowcountry Regional Office at 843-953-0150 or visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
