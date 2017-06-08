Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

June 08, 2017 4:51 PM

Theft of $80 in coins and the jar that held them leaves a Beaufort man in a pickle

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Wednesday daytime burglar took $80 worth of coins and the pickle jar that held the change from a Polk Village home in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim, who filled the jar with his pocket change every day, left home around 6:30 a.m. and returned around 4 p.m. to find there was nowhere to empty his pockets.

Several pry marks on the outside of one of the home’s windows and a cut screen revealed the likely entry point, the report said. The deputy noted there was no dirt or mud inside the home and that the thief may have simply reached in the low-lying window and taken the jar.

Neighbors told the man they either hadn’t seen anything or that they didn’t want to get involved, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops? 0:43

Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?
What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer? 0:52

What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer?
Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool! 0:37

Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool!

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos