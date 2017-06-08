Theft of $80 in coins and the jar that held them leaves a Beaufort man in a pickle

A Wednesday daytime burglar took $80 worth of coins and the pickle jar that held the change from a Polk Village home in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim, who filled the jar with his pocket change every day, left home around 6:30 a.m. and returned around 4 p.m. to find there was nowhere to empty his pockets.
Several pry marks on the outside of one of the home’s windows and a cut screen revealed the likely entry point, the report said. The deputy noted there was no dirt or mud inside the home and that the thief may have simply reached in the low-lying window and taken the jar.
Neighbors told the man they either hadn’t seen anything or that they didn’t want to get involved, according to the report.
