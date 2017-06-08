Stock image
Sheriff’s Office: Shell Point man beaten in the street during his evening walk

By Joan McDonough

A Shell Point man was beaten with a crowbar while on a walk down Hickory Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man told deputies that a man he knew only by a nickname got out of a passing vehicle and attacked him, according to the report. He was struck several times by the man he believes lives in the Bon Aire Estates neighborhood in Burton.

Though the two were acquainted, the victim told deputies “he does not think there are any problems between them,” according to the report.

Deputies arrived to find the victim sitting in the roadway with a severe injury to his leg, according to the report. Neighbors in the area who were interviewed by deputies noted that the victim lives in the area and that they see him walking that same route regularly. None of the neighbors saw the assault happen, the report said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6, 220-pound, black male with two gold teeth, according to the report. The vehicle was described in the report as a burgundy GMC SUV with a missing front grill.

Deputies searched both the Shell Point and Bon Aire Estates neighborhoods for the man and vehicle but found neither, according to the report.

By Thursday afternoon, the incident was still under investigation and the suspect had not yet been identified, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.

