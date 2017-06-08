School board chairwoman says members can’t hire outside attorney, but then she did just that

Roughly two months after the Beaufort County Board of Education chairwoman sent an email informing board members they cannot hire outside legal counsel without first consulting the board before doing so, the chairwoman went ahead and did exactly that.
Board member Mary Cordray, along with the other board officers at the time, Laura Bush and Evva Anderson, hired a law firm for nearly $2,600 without the full board’s approval sometime last November, Cordray confirmed.
She stands by her decision — even after the email of her conflicting advice to board members was presented to her — because of her position as chairwoman and a board policy that doesn’t indicate otherwise.
The Sept. 8 email Cordray sent to board members includes: “... Requests for outside counsel services need to come from the Board and not individual Board Members unless you intend to pay for these legal services from your own funds. Individual Board Members cannot run up outside attorney legal fees independently. If you have a specific issue, you need to bring it to the Board so that the Board can decide if it wants to invest in outside legal advice.”
Cordray and board officers did not pay the firm out of their own pockets, as her email instructs. Instead, the board paid.
“An officer has different roles and responsibilities,” Cordray said. “I wasn’t acting as Mary Cordray individually. I was responding to board members requests’ to address an issue.”
The issue was board member JoAnn Orischak, who has been one of the board’s most vocal dissenters since the school board split, with the majority supporting Superintendent Jeff Moss in the wake of his 2015 ethics violations.
At least two other board members asked Cordray to address Orischak’s conduct, Cordray said, though she said Wednesday she does not remember which board members made the requests. She also said the requests were made over the phone and not by email.
You know the saying ‘It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission’? She might be in that position.
John Crangle, former executive director of Common Cause South Carolina, a government watchdog organization
Orischak called Cordray’s hiring of independent counsel “hypocritical.”
The lack of board policy specifying when board members can or can’t hire outside counsel muddies the issue at hand, said John Crangle, former executive director of Common Cause South Carolina, a government watchdog organization.
“It doesn’t appear to me to be clear if (Cordray) had the authority to do this or not,” Crangle said. “You know the saying ‘It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission’? She might be in that position.”
Boykin & Davis, a Columbia law firm, wrote a three-page letter the board voted to send to Orischak at the Dec. 13 board meeting.
The letter called for Orischak to cease and desist from “all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board” and detailed several cases in which Orischak allegedly violated board policy.
Writing a cease-and-desist letter is not listed in the board’s policy as a way to discipline a fellow board member.
One of the alleged policy violations Orischak committed, according to the letter, was to contact an attorney from an outside law firm, without approval of the board, “for perceived personal and/or political gain.” This referred to Orischak asking an attorney for clarification about a comment they made during a presentation at an S.C. School Boards Association conference — a comment about whether a school board chairperson should act as the body’s spokesperson. She offered to pay any legal fee associated with her question.
“The irony is Cordray scolded me for contacting an attorney when she did the same — and it resulted in a big fee,” Orischak said.
The board was not charged for Orischak’s call, school district attorney Drew Davis said.
Some of the other alleged violations Orischak committed included:
▪ Signing a Change.org petition asking Moss to return the $33,000 annuity contribution he is contractually entitled to this year.
▪ Informing members of the public and media about the topic of an executive session, and giving an “inaccurate” explanation that “resulted in casting the Board and staff in an improperly negative light.”
▪ Disclosing matters discussed in executive session to members of the media, potentially inviting a district employee to sue her, the board or district. This refers to her comments in an Aug. 16, 2016 Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette story about the investigation of alleged wrongdoing by Hilton Head Island High School principal Amanda O’Nan.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
