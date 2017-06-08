These Lowcountry students built a house. Here’s how you can call it home.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops? Pause 0:52 What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer? 0:37 Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool! 1:01 Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day 1:09 Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 0:43 More human remains found inside Hunley submarine 1:08 First public look inside Hunley submarine since it sank in the 1800s 1:45 Beaufort High senior rises above disability 0:50 7 things to know about the Beaufort River Swim 5:18 Video tour of Pleasant Hill Plantation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence's tiny house, built as a building construction class project, is up for sale in an online auction. Minimum bid is $22,000, which covers the cost of the materials used in its construction. Here, the school's compliance coordinator, Brantley Wilson, describes its features. Jay Karr Staff video