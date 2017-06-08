Is your dog vaccinated? Highly contagious dog flu now confirmed in SC

Do you take your dog to the dog park or to a boarding facility or on a walk around your neighborhood? If so, it might be time to consider vaccinating your pet for the flu.

Cases of canine influenza were confirmed in South Carolina, the University of Florida’s Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program announced Tuesday.

South Carolina is among eight states where the highly contagious outbreak has been identified.

Health officials believe the dogs testing positive for the flu were at two dog shows, including one in Perry, Ga., and another in Deland, Fla. — or were exposed to dogs that were at those shows.

A case has been confirmed in the Savannah area, originating from the Georgia dog show, according to the Forsyth Park Animal Hospital.

“When (canine flu) is around it’s real, real easy to spread from one to the other,” said Marikay Campbell, head veterinarian at the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital. “The closer it gets to this area, the more vigilant (dog owners) want to be.”

Campbell recommended that dog owners should call their vet if they notice signs of the flu in their dog. She also encouraged dog owners to consider vaccinating their pets sooner than later.

“Any dog that has the potential to be in contact with other dogs regularly, should get vaccinated,” Campbell said.

The virus consists of two strands, including H3N2, which is particularly contagious and appeared to be limited to Korea, China and Thailand until an outbreak started in the Chicago area in March 2015. Multiple cases of the flu were also confirmed in South Carolina during that outbreak, according to Campbell.

Symptoms of the flu include coughing, a running nose, lethargic tendencies or a fever. Dogs remain contagious for four weeks after contracting the flu.

Most dogs recover at home in about two weeks without any complications, but it can progress to pneumonia if left untreated. Dogs diagnosed with the flu should be kept isolated from other dogs for four weeks, according to the University of Florida.

Officials do not believe the virus infects people, but it can spread to cats, Campbell said.

Other states where the flu has been confirmed include Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas and Illinois. The University of Florida did not release the numbers of cases confirmed in each state.