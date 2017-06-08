The Beaufort Walmart looks a little different. Here’s what’s changed

Walmart will celebrate a grand “reopening” Friday at its Beaufort supercenter at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway.
The store remained open throughout the remodel of the Walmart, a news release states.
The improvements include:
▪ Enhanced baby department with strollers at floor level
▪ “State-of-the-art electronics department” with interactive displays
▪ Expanded selection of industrial and power tools in hardware department
▪ Relocation of seasonal department to front of the store
▪ Brighter lighting in cosmetics department
▪ Refreshed pharmacy with additional pickup lanes
▪ Walmart Pickup located near front of the store
▪ Expanded Walmart MoneyCenter offering customers a variety of financial services
▪ Improved store flow, wider aisles, lower fixtures, for better line of sight.
The grand opening will be held at 7:30 a.m.
A new Walmart opened on Lady’s Island on Sea Island Parkway last month. It is one of five stores in Beaufort County.
Walmart owns 122 retail stores in South Carolina, the release states. It says the company employees 32,000 workers in the state.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
