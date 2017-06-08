Ready for the open water? Beaufort River swim is Saturday

Ready for the open water?
The Beaufort River Swim returns for its 11th year Saturday. The 3.2-mile event winds up the Beaufort River from Port Royal Landing Marina to Beaufort Downtown Marina with the tide.
The swim regularly draws Beaufort County’s top competitive swimmers. But it’s also serves as a casual test for regular swimmers of all ages.
A 1-mile fun swim starts at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after the competitive swimmers have passed.
Those who want to register the day of the swim can meet at check-in at the Beaufort marina starting at 6:30 a.m. The cost is $65 for the full swim or $35 for the fun swim.
The river swim benefits the Wardle Family YMCA’s swim lesson programs. Last year’s swimmers raised more than $10,000, according to the YMCA.
Along with grants and a YMCA scholarship program, the contributions helped 850 people learn to swim in 2017.
11th annual Beaufort River Swim
What: 3.2 mile open-water swim, 1-mile fun swim.
Where: Check in is at Beaufort Downtown Marina on 106 Bay St. Swimmers will be transported to Port Royal Landing Marina for the eregular swim and Beaufort Memorial Hospital for the shorter event.
When: Check in begins at 6:30 a.m. The swim starts about 8 a.m., depending on the tide.
Cost: $65 for the 3.2-mile swim, $35 for the fun swim.
Online: www.beaufortriverswim.com.
