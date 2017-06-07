Coosaw Island lost dog stays lost; owner’s $400 reward stolen

A Coosaw Island man lost the $400 reward he offered Sunday afternoon and didn’t get his lost dog back on Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man’s friend had what seemed like good luck during their combined search for the dog on Sunday. A man on Youmans Drive on Lady’s Island said he found a dog that matched the description, according to the report. The dog owner gave the friend $400 to give to the man as a reward once the dog was returned.
The “finder” apparently had other plans. He allegedly snatched the reward money from the friend and ran away, according to the report. The friend tried to chase him, but the man turned, picked up a stick and said, “What are you going to do?” The friend returned to the dog owner empty handed.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8, 200-pound, black male in his mid to late 40s, according to the report. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday he was wearing an orange shirt with a brown spot and jeans. Deputies searched the area that afternoon but did not find him. The friends ultimately decided not to press charges, according to the report.
