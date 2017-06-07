Pino Gelato to close in one part of the county and move headquarters to another

Pino Gelato will end its run of serving homemade cold treats from its Village at Wexford location on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.
Ramona Fantini started selling her gelato out of the storefront about 14 years ago and expanded the business to numerous other states, including Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee.
The business will now move its headquarters to Beaufort, she said. It is already up and running out of Common Ground Coffeehouse and Marketplace at 102 West St.
She said the move comes after a dispute with a licensee at the Wexford location.
Pino Gelato can still be purchased on Hilton Head at Harbourtown Surf Shop and is available at some island restaurants including Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana, Trattoria Divina and The Jazz Corner.
Pino Gelato’s Beaufort location will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Sundays.
For more information, call 843-524-2326.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments