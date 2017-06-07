3 teens charged after deputies break up Lady’s Island house party

Three teenagers were arrested on Lady’s Island Tuesday morning after an apparent marijuana-fueled commotion on Sams Point Road that continued on Wade Hampton Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies found a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old female on the side of Sams Point Road around 8:30 a.m., according to the report. The girl was lying on the ground beside the road and told deputies she was “tired of walking and was just sleepy.”
At the Wade Hampton Drive home where the teens said they had been, five other teens, including three juveniles, were found with marijuana and an array of paraphernalia, according to the report.
Deputies found an elderly man and another 14-year-old still inside the house sleeping when they were given permission by the homeowner to search inside, according to the report.
One 19-year-old male was charged with interfering with police and public disorderly conduct; an 18-year-old male was charged with interfering with police; and a 19-year-old male was charged with simple possession of marijuana, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. The younger teens were released to their parents.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments