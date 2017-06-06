More Videos

1:45 Beaufort High senior rises above disability

0:43 Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?

0:52 What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer?

0:37 Planning to pick your own tomatoes? Follow these tips to stay cool!

1:00 Beaufort Osprey alumni comment on how George Miller impacted their lives

1:01 Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day

0:50 7 things to know about the Beaufort River Swim

5:18 Video tour of Pleasant Hill Plantation

1:24 Hurricane Matthew forced this Harbor Islander to either 'tear the house down or move it'

0:49 Rain, rain, go away: Visitors want to play on Hunting Island

0:39 These recent Battery Creek graduates share their big plans for their futures

0:35 Can you tie a bowtie? Watch as these Beaufort kids try to!