Seabrook single-vehicle crash Monday night kills one

A man is dead following a late Monday night crash in Seabrook.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Stuart Point Road, and firefighters of the Burton Fire District arrived to find the vehicle heavily damaged, according to a fire district news release.
The vehicle had also rolled over.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the vehicle, a 2006 Lexus four door, was headed west on the road and ran off the right side and struck a tree.
The male driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.
His identity has not yet been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
The fire district has responded to 145 motor vehicle crashes in 2017.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments