Thrown bottle at Beaufort bar lands alleged pitcher in jail

A 44-year-old Lady’s Island woman has been charged with assault in connection with an early Saturday morning bottle-throwing incident at a Beaufort bar, according to the Beaufort Police Department
The woman allegedly threw a beer bottle at Hemingway’s Bistro on Bay Street around 2 a.m. as two men were arguing, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Monday. The bottle hit another woman in the ankle as she tried to get one of the arguing men away from the area, Able said. The bottle broke and cut her foot. The injury was minor and the woman did not need to be transported to the hospital.
The suspect was arrested early Monday morning on a misdemeanor third degree assault and battery charge, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was released later Monday morning on personal recognizance, according to online Beaufort County court records.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
