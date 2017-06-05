Stock image
Beaufort News

June 05, 2017

Police: Burton man lost thousands after a thief got into his bank account

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A thief drained thousands of dollars from a Burton man’s checking account and then took out a loan in his name, according to Beaufort Police Department.

The man reported on Friday that $4,389.25 was taken from his Bank of America account in Beaufort and a fraudulent loan of $1,357.07 was taken out in the victim’s name, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Monday. The money was taken between Jan. 30 and May 9, Able said.

Police have a person of interest in connection with the forgery, Able said, but no arrests have been made.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

