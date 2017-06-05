He asked his ex for another chance. Now he is accused of terrorizing the woman, her child.

A Beaufort man is being sought after he allegedly smashed his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Palmetto Estates home in Burton and assaulted her early Sunday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Martellis Morris of Beaufort is accused in the attack and has active arrest warrants for first degree burglary and third degree assault and battery in connection with the incident, according to the report. Deputies searched for him at the time but he couldn’t be found.
Morris allegedly began knocking on various windows around the woman’s home around 3:30 a.m., demanding to be let inside, according to the report. He had been calling and texting her “near constantly” that day “asking her for another chance,” according to the report.
The woman’s 6-year-old son was asleep in her bedroom when the woman went into the room’s connecting bathroom and closed the door to call 911, according to the report. Several windows were smashed, scattering glass throughout the home, and Morris allegedly kicked in the front door while she was making the emergency call.
Deputies found the bathroom door had been “completely ripped from the hinges by the trim and was folded in half inside the bathroom,” according to the report. Morris allegedly pushed the woman into the bathtub and grabbed her phone. The woman told deputies Morris then ran away but that she chased him and he threw the phone back at her before he left the house. He then drove away, according to the report.
Morris had not been located Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.
