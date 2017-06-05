Police: Port Royal store clerk stole lottery tickets, cashing winners, trashing losers

A Port Royal convenience store employee was charged last week with stealing hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets, cashing in the winners and throwing away the losers.
Kayla Briggs, 22, was arrested Friday morning after turning herself in. She was booked at Beaufort County Detention Center and released the same morning on her own recognizance, Beaufort County court records show.
A store manager at Kangaroo Express on Ribaut Road told police they thought another employee was stealing tickets, a Port Royal police report said. Store surveillance video showed Briggs taking lottery games over the course of multiple days in early March.
The losses totaled $1,562 in scratch-off tickets and $957 in cash, according to the report.
Briggs was charged with three counts of lottery fraud, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years. She also charged with three counts of breach of trust, according to jail records and the police report.
