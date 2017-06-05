Ridgeland woman charged after powdered cocaine, scales found during search warrant

A Ridgeland woman was charged with trafficking cocaine Friday after a May 24 search warrant revealed several grams of powdered cocaine, scales and packaging material.
Robin L. Von Hofen, 34, was charged after Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at 73 Sailfish Circle at Carter’s Mills Estates and found approximately 40 grams of cocaine along with the other materials, according to a Jasper County Sun Times news report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
