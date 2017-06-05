Beaufort Chamber announces Civitas winners

Beaufort’s annual Civitas Awards Presented by Lockheed Martin was on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Tabby Place on Port Republic Street.
Josephine Long, Communications Manager with the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce submitted this list of the winners and a collection of photos from the evening.
- Outstanding Lowcountry Young Professional: Lindsay Gifford, Pink Magazine
- Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni: Greg Rawls
- Historic Rehabilitation: 509 Carteret Street The Von Harten Building, J.H. Hiers Construction, LLC
- Outstanding Employee: Betsy Hinderliter, YMCA of Beaufort County
- Tourism Leadership: Penn Center, Inc.
- Volunteer of the Year: Norma Duncan
- Outstanding Nonprofit: Friends of Caroline Hospice
- Community Stewardship: Sea Eagle Market
- Excellence in Free Enterprise: J.H. Hiers Construction, LLC
- Regional Economic Impact: Harris Pillow Supply, Inc.
- Military Citizenship: HM1 Donna Patrick, Navy (Ret)
- Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year: Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips
- Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Sergeant David A. Waterfield
- Lifetime of Leadership: Colden R. Battey
Other event sponsors included: Lockheed Martin, United Way of the Lowcountry, Inc., Ameris Bank, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Connie Hipp, James W. Boozer, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Skeet Von Harten, Grayco Hardware & Home, Harvey & Battey, PA, University of South Carolina Beaufort
